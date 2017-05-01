(Updates with Trump calls to Thailand and Singapore leaders,
White House defending Duterte call, background)
* U.S., South wrap up joint drills
* U.S. Navy strike group arrives near Korean peninsula
* Trump talks with Thailand, Singapore prime ministers
By Ju-min Park and James Pearson
SEOUL, April 30 South Korea said the United
States had reaffirmed it would shoulder the cost of deploying
the THAAD anti-missile system, days after President Donald Trump
said Seoul should pay for the $1 billion battery designed to
defend against North Korea.
In a telephone call on Sunday, Trump's national security
adviser, H.R. McMaster, reassured his South Korean counterpart,
Kim Kwan-jin, that the U.S. alliance with South Korea was its
top priority in the Asia-Pacific region, the South's
presidential office said.
The conversation followed another North Korean missile
test-launch on Saturday which Washington and Seoul said was
unsuccessful, but which drew widespread international
condemnation.
Trump, asked about his message to North Korea after the
latest missile test, told reporters: "You'll soon find out," but
did not elaborate on what the U.S. response would be.
Trump stepped up his outreach to allies in Asia over the
weekend to discuss the North Korean nuclear threat and make sure
all are "on the same page" if action is needed, a top White
House official said.
The president spoke on Sunday to Thailand Prime Minister
Prayuth Chan-ocha, who heads a military government that took
power in a 2014 coup, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien
Loong, and invited both of them to Washington. He talked on
Saturday night with Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, who
was also invited for talks.
The White House defended the Duterte call, saying his
cooperation was needed to counter North Korea, even as the
administration faced criticism for its overture to Manila.
Duterte has been accused by human rights groups of supporting an
anti-drug campaign of extrajudicial killings, which his
government denies.
"There is nothing right now facing this country and facing
the region that is a bigger threat than what is happening in
North Korea," White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told
ABC's "This Week."
Trump's comments in an interview with Reuters on Thursday
that he wanted Seoul to pay for the THAAD deployment perplexed
South Koreans and raised questions about his commitment to the
two countries' alliance.
South Korean officials responded that the cost was for
Washington to bear, under the bilateral agreement.
"National security adviser H.R. McMaster explained that the
recent statements by President Trump were made in a general
context, in line with the U.S. public expectations on defence
cost burden-sharing with allies," South Korea's Blue House said
in a statement, adding that McMaster requested the call.
Major elements of the advanced Terminal High Altitude Area
Defense (THAAD) system were moved into the planned site in
Seonjgu, in the south of the country, in the past week.
The deployment has drawn protests from China, which says the
powerful radar that can penetrate its territory will undermine
regional security, and from local residents worried they will be
a target for North Korean missiles.
About 300 residents rallied on Sunday as two U.S. Army
trucks tried to enter the THAAD deployment site. Video provided
by villagers showed protesters blocking the road with a car and
chanting slogans such as “Don’t lie to us! Go back to your
country!”
Police said they had sent about 800 officers to the site and
two residents were injured during clashes with them.
South Korea and the United States say the sole purpose of
THAAD is to guard against North Korean missiles.
Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to
South Korea's security but said on NBC that Trump would
"continue to call on the prosperous nations that the United
States provides security and protection for to do more in their
own defense.”
The United States is seeking more help from China, the
North's major ally, to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile
development. Trump, in the Reuters interview, praised Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping as a "good man".
TENSIONS HIGH
The North has been conducting missile- and nuclear
weapons-related activities at an unprecedented rate and is
believed to have made progress in developing intermediate-range
and submarine-launched missiles.
Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high for weeks over
fears the North may conduct a long-range missile test, or its
sixth nuclear test, around the time of the April 15 anniversary
of its state founder's birth.
In excerpts of an interview with CBS News released on
Saturday, Trump said the United States and China would "not be
happy" with a nuclear test, but gave no other details.
U.S. officials have said privately that while military
options remain on the table, the Trump administration is
focusing for now on pressuring North with both unilateral and
international sanctions and getting China to do more to restrain
Pyongyang.
In an address to a summit of the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations on Saturday, Duterte urged the United States to
show restraint after North Korea's latest missile test and to
avoid playing into the hands of leader Kim Jong Un, who "wants
to end the world".
Two-month long U.S.-South Korean joint military drills were
due to conclude on Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said.
The exercise, called Foal Eagle, was repeatedly denounced by
North Korea, which saw it as a rehearsal for war.
In a further show of force, the USS Carl Vinson aircraft
carrier group arrived in waters near the Korean peninsula and
began exercises with the South Korean navy late on Saturday. The
South Korean navy declined to say when the exercises would be
completed.
The dispatch of the Carl Vinson was a "reckless action of
the war maniacs aimed at an extremely dangerous nuclear war,"
the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's
ruling Workers' Party, said in a commentary on Saturday.
The carrier group has just completed drills with the
Japanese navy.
Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada, in an apparent show
of solidarity with Washington, has ordered the Izumo, Japan's
biggest warship, to protect a U.S. Navy ship that might be going
to help supply the USS Carl Vinson, the Asahi newspaper said.
(Additional reporting by Yuna Kim and Minwoo Park in SEOUL,
Nobuhiro Kubo, Linda Sieg in TOKYO and Jason Lange and Doina
