BERLIN Oct 22 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Wednesday there was no quid pro quo involved in
North Korea's release of Jeffrey Fowle and expressed hope that
denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang could start again soon.
Washington said on Tuesday that Fowle was being flown home
to his family. The move comes as international pressure mounts
on Pyongyang over its human rights record.
Kerry said the U.S. was in contact with the families of the
other detained Americans and hoped they would also be released
soon. He said the U.S. was prepared to restart denuclearisation
talks with North Korea.
"We hope that the dynamics can develop in the next weeks,
months perhaps where we could get back to talks and the United
States is absolutely prepared to do that," he said at a joint
news conference in Berlin with German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
