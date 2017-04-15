UPDATE 1-N.Korea says American detainee Warmbier released on humanitarian grounds
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
SEOUL, April 16 North Korea attempted to launch a missile on Sunday near Sinpo, on its east coast, but it is believed to have failed, South Korea's military said.
The attempted missile launch comes a day after the North held a military parade in its capital marking the birth anniversary of the state founder where what appeared to be new ballistic missiles were displayed. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.