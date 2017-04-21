April 21 North Korea's latest display of its
military hardware at a parade last week focused more on new
missiles and less on tanks and artillery, suggesting it was
trying to project the image of a country with advanced
capabilities in warfare.
The Reuters graphics team has analysed the weapons shown
during the five major parades staged in North Korea under its
current leader Kim Jong Un, who took power in 2011 after the
death of his father.
Here is a link to the interactive graphic (tmsnrt.rs/2ox2IgH)
The analysis shows there has been a gradual decline in tanks
and artillery pieces on display since 2012, Kim Jong Un's first
parade as leader, and a move to more long-range missiles.
"This shift might indicate North Korea wants to redefine the
outside world's perception of its military capabilities from
masses of troops and tanks to more advanced weapon systems,"
said David Schmerler, a research associate at the James Martin
Center for Nonproliferation.
Weapons analysts said they believed some of the missiles on
display were new types of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The North has said it has developed and would launch a
missile that can strike the mainland United States but officials
and experts believe it is some time away from mastering all the
necessary technology.
(Reporting by James Pearson, Writing by Darren Schuettler;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)