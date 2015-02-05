(Adds quotes from House co-sponsors, details on bill,
background)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. lawmakers introduced
legislation on Thursday to broaden sanctions against North Korea
by imposing stiffer punishments on international companies that
do business with Pyongyang.
"In the wake of the state-sponsored cyber-attack on Sony
Pictures, the bipartisan legislation targets North Korea's
access to the hard currency and other goods that help keep the
regime in power," the bill's co-sponsor, U.S. Republican
Representative Ed Royce said.
"Additionally, it presses the Administration to use all
available tools to impose sanctions against North Korea and on
countries and companies that assist North Korea in bolstering
its nuclear weapons program," Royce, the House Foreign Affairs
Committee chairman, said in a statement.
Current sanctions are focused largely on Americans and U.S.
companies.
The initiative responds to concern in Congress about last
year's cyberattack on Sony Pictures, which was blamed
on Pyongyang, as well as what lawmakers see as the international
failure to rein in the reclusive state's nuclear weapons
program.
The measure is co-sponsored by Republicans and Democrats,
including the leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,
Royce, and Democrat Eliot Engel, which handles sanctions
legislation in the chamber.
A similar bill is likely in the U.S. Senate. It is expected
to enjoy strong bipartisan support in both chambers.
The bill would authorize U.S. officials to freeze assets
held in the United States of those found to have direct ties to
illicit North Korean activities like its nuclear program, as
well as those that do business with North Korea, providing its
government with hard currency.
It would also target banks that facilitate North Korean
proliferation, smuggling, money laundering, and human rights
abuses, and target people who helped in the cyber attacks
against the United States, Royce said.
North Korea is already heavily sanctioned by the United
States and United Nations for its arms programs and nuclear
tests. President Barack Obama imposed new sanctions last year
aimed at cutting the country's remaining links to the
international financial system. [ID:nL1N0US2FR}
The vast majority of North Korea's business dealings are
with companies in neighboring China.
The bill is intended to push the Obama administration, which
contends the president already has sufficient authority to
punish Pyongyang.
"The activities of the Kim Regime threaten regional security
through reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons, irresponsibly
deploying offensive cyber capabilities, and a range of other
illicit activities," Engel said.
He added that effectively enforcing sanctions against North
Korea "is not something that the United States can do alone - it
requires our allies, our partners, and the rest of the global
community to join in this effort."
Sony said on Thursday that Amy Pascal would step down as
co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment after the hackers,
angry about a movie she championed mocking North Korea's leader,
exposed a raft of embarrassing emails between her and other
Hollywood figures.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu,
Sandra Maler and Grant McCool)