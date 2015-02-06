(Adds China comment, other reaction)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. lawmakers introduced
legislation on Thursday to broaden sanctions against North Korea
by imposing stiffer punishments on foreign companies doing
business with Pyongyang, a measure that could impact mostly on
Chinese firms.
"In the wake of the state-sponsored cyber-attack on Sony
Pictures, the bipartisan legislation targets North Korea's
access to the hard currency and other goods that help keep the
regime in power," said the bill's co-sponsor, U.S. Republican
Representative Ed Royce.
"Additionally, it presses the Administration to use all
available tools to impose sanctions against North Korea and on
countries and companies that assist North Korea in bolstering
its nuclear weapons program," Royce, the House Foreign Affairs
Committee chairman, said in a statement.
The vast majority of North Korea's business dealings are
with neighboring China, which bought 90 percent of the isolated
country's exports in 2013, according to data compiled by South
Korea's International Trade Association.
The bill responds to concern in Congress about last year's
cyber attack on Sony Pictures, which was blamed on
Pyongyang, as well as what lawmakers see as the international
failure to rein in the reclusive state's nuclear weapons
program.
The measure is co-sponsored by Republicans and Democrats,
including the leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,
Royce, and Democrat Eliot Engel.
A similar bill is likely in the U.S. Senate. It is expected
to enjoy strong bipartisan support in both chambers.
The bill would authorize U.S. officials to freeze assets
held in the United States of those found to have direct ties to
illicit North Korean activities like its nuclear program, as
well as those that do business with North Korea, providing its
government with hard currency.
It would also target banks that facilitate North Korean
proliferation, smuggling, money laundering, and human rights
abuses, and target people who helped in the cyber attacks
against the United States, Royce said.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hong Lei, said
frequent sanctions would not help resolve the North Korean
issue.
Gareth Johnson, owner of China-based Young Pioneer Tours,
which takes tourists into North Korea, criticised the bill.
"Whilst we personally do not hold any accounts in the U.S.,
this is obviously not a great move ... (This) will just create a
siege mentality when those of us involved in the country are
trying to open things further."
SANCTIONS NOT SO STRONG - LAWYER
North Korea is already heavily sanctioned by the United
States and United Nations for its arms programs and nuclear
tests. President Barack Obama imposed new sanctions last year
aimed at cutting the country's remaining links to the
international financial system.
"Contrary to a common misconception, current U.S. sanctions
against North Korea are weaker than our sanctions against
Belarus and Zimbabwe," said Joshua Stanton, a Washington D.C.
attorney and blogger who assisted with the drafting of the
legislation.
"Other than some pin-prick, whack-a-mole sanctions against
low and mid-level arms dealers and just one major North Korean
bank, their strength is mostly a figment of the academic
imagination."
Critics view the flow of hard currency into North Korea as
potentially funding North Korea's nuclear weapons program, but
it was not clear to what extent companies engaged in legal
businesses would be affected by the proposed measures.
Such connections are difficult to track in China, and
separating legal business from illicit can be even harder.
Bank of China , China's fourth biggest
bank, said in May 2013 that it had shut the account of North
Korea's main foreign exchange bank, Foreign Trade Bank, in the
wake of international pressure to punish Pyongyang over its
nuclear and missile programs.
The bill is intended to push the Obama administration, which
contends the president already has sufficient authority to
punish Pyongyang.
Sony said on Thursday that Amy Pascal would step down as
co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment after the hackers,
angry about a movie she championed mocking North Korea's leader,
exposed a raft of embarrassing emails between her and other
Hollywood figures.
(Additional reporting by James Pearson and Ju-min Park in SEOUL
and Michael Martina in SHANGHAI; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Sandra
Maler, Grant McCool and Dean Yates)