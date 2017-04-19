April 19 The United Nations Security Council has
issued a wide range of sanctions against North Korea, including
entities and individuals in the reclusive country, for pursuing
nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in defiance of U.N.
resolutions.
The United States, Japan and South Korea have also issued
sanctions on North Korea, but they are not binding on other
countries.
The United Nations has blacklisted 39 North Korean
individuals and 42 entities, which are subject to a travel ban
and asset freeze.
U.N. member states are obliged to enforce the sanctions,
which are far-reaching and comprehensive. However, many include
grey areas and exceptions which are subject to interpretation.
The following U.N. sanctions are currently in force:
ARMS
North Korea is under a total U.N. arms embargo. The sale of
all arms and related materiel is banned. Any financial
transactions related to the procurement of North Korean arms are
also included under the sanctions.
The embargo has been in place since 2006 and was expanded in
2009 to include small arms and light weapons. North Korea is
also prohibited from selling helicopters under U.N. sanctions.
COAL & MINERALS
Under U.N. sanctions, North Korea is banned or partially
banned from selling coal, iron, iron ore, gold, titanium ore,
vanadium ore, copper, nickel, silver, zinc and rare earth
minerals.
Coal exports are allowed up to a maximum of $400.87 million
or 7,500,000 metric tonnes a year, whichever is lower, provided
U.N. member states do not purchase the coal from a sanctioned
entity, and can prove that the coal is for "livelihood
purposes".
China, North Korea's biggest trade partner, said in February
it would suspend all imports of coal from North Korea for the
rest of the year as part of its efforts to implement the
sanctions.
Externally-sourced coal which transits through the North
Korean city of Rason, where Russia maintains a warm-water port,
is exempt from the ban.
Sales of North Korean copper, nickel, silver and zinc are
completely banned under U.N. sanctions.
FUEL
Only sales of aviation fuel, jet fuel and rocket fuel to
North Korea are banned under U.N. sanctions. The ban does not
apply to North Korean civilian aircraft, including state airline
Air Koryo. There are no restrictions on crude oil or other oil
products.
BANKING
Any financial services which contribute to North Korea's
banned missile and nuclear programmes, or help Pyongyang evade
sanctions, are banned by the United Nations.
Member states are prohibited from opening branches,
subsidiaries or offices of North Korean banks. Joint ventures,
ownership, or correspondent banking relationships with North
Korean banks is banned.
Member states are required to expel and repatriate any
individuals working for a North Korean bank or institution on
their territory, and limit the number of bank accounts for North
Korean diplomatic missions.
SHIPPING
U.N. member states are required to de-register any vessel
which is owned, operated or crewed by North Korea, meaning North
Korean-owned ships cannot fly the flag of another country, which
has been one way of evading detection. Member states are also
not allowed to provide insurance services to North Korean ships.
North Korea is prohibited from selling its ships under U.N.
sanctions. It also cannot provide North Korean crews to ships
from other countries.
AVIATION
The U.N. has not sanctioned North Korea's state-owned
airline, Air Koryo. It has, however, banned the sale of aviation
fuel, jet fuel and rocket fuel to North Korea, but Air Koryo and
any North Korean civilian aircraft refuelling overseas are
exempt from this.
U.N. member states are required to prohibit, inspect or deny
landing of any North Korean aircraft within their territory they
suspect to be carrying banned items, or taking part in any
prohibited activities.
Separately, the United States has unilaterally sanctioned
Air Koryo, banning its citizens from doing business with the
airline. It is unclear, however, if the sanctions cover U.S.
citizens using the airline to travel to North Korea for tourism.
CARGO
U.N. member states are required to inspect any cargo
destined for, coming from or brokered by North Korea, whether by
air, sea, road or rail. This includes the inspection of checked
or carry-on baggage of people travelling to or from North Korea.
LUXURY GOODS
It is illegal under U.N. sanctions to directly or indirectly
supply luxury goods to North Korea. In the case of North Korea,
the U.N. defines luxury goods as: Jewellery and precious stones,
yachts, luxury cars, racing cars, luxury watches, snowmobiles,
jet skis, recreational sports equipment, tableware worth more
than $100 and rugs or tapestries worth more than $500.
DIPLOMATS
The resolutions require member states to reduce the number
of staff at North Korean diplomatic missions. North Korean
diplomats or consular officials are only allowed one bank
account each. The use of real estate for any non-diplomatic or
consular activities in member states' territories is banned.
TRAINING
The training of or by North Koreans in military, police and
paramilitary techniques is banned.
With the exception of medical exchanges, U.N. member states
are not allowed to provide training or cooperation in the fields
of nuclear science, aerospace, advanced manufacturing and
advanced aeronautical, chemical, mechanical, electrical or
industrial engineering.
STATUES
The sale of North Korean statues is banned under U.N.
sanctions.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)