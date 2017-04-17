(Adds comments from North Korean government official)
PYONGYANG, April 17 Syria's ambassador to North
Korea denounced what he called U.S. aggression and its "history
of interventions" on Monday and said that it sending a "message"
to North Korea with an attack on a Syrian airfield was
irresponsible.
North Korea has conducted several missile and nuclear tests
in defiance of U.N. sanctions and has said it has developed a
missile that can strike the U.S. mainland. Its latest missile
test on Sunday failed a few seconds after launch.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned North Korea on Monday
that recent U.S. strikes in Syria, one of North Korea's few
close allies, and Afghanistan showed that the resolve of
President Donald Trump should not be tested.
The U.S. Navy this month struck a Syrian airfield with 59
Tomahawk missiles after a chemical weapons attack. On Thursday,
the U.S. military said it had dropped the largest non-nuclear
device it had unleashed in combat on a network of caves and
tunnels used by Islamic State in Afghanistan.
Syrian Ambassador to North Korea Tammam Sulaiman said the
United States was wrong to send messages with attacks on other
countries.
"Whatever they do, this is clear aggression. If they want to
mention this they ought to do this as a message or whatever, it
has no sense to talk about this," he told Reuters, in English.
"Because what is sense is to see whether the U.S. is really
serious in finding solutions, whether in Syria or Korea. If they
want to keep sending messages, then you are not talking with a
responsible state or a responsible administration. It is not
about giving messages, it is about taking a position."
A high-level government official at North Korea's Ministry
of Foreign Affairs told Reuters in a separate interview on
Monday that North Korea would have been attacked a long time ago
like other countries if it did not have strong military
capabilities.
"The Syrian incident proves that our policy to bolster our
national defence capabilities by tightening our belts is the
correct policy," said Kim Son Gyong, Director General of the
European Department at North Korea's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
Asked whether he thought the U.S. was sending Pyongyang a
message by striking Syria, he said: "We are not startled or
surprised in the slightest by this kind of act. If the U.S.
thinks this kind of thing will startle us, then they have
misjudged us."
North Korea's KCNA news agency on Monday carried a letter
from leader Kim Jong Un to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
marking the 70th anniversary of Syria’s independence.
"I express again a strong support and alliance to the Syrian
government and its people for its work of justice, condemning
the United States’ recent violent invasive act against your
country," Kim said.
Asked to what extent North Korea supported the Syrian
military in its fight against rebel forces, Sulaiman said there
was "nothing of military cooperation".
North Korea in 2013 denied it was sending military aid to
the Syrian government after media reports said that Pyongyang
had sent advisers and helicopter pilots.
Kim Son Gyong declined to comment when asked about the kind
of military aid North Korea currently provides Syria.
Sulaiman said the "acquisition of nuclear weapons should not
be a goal" for any country.
"But I can understand in the case of North Korea, I can
understand why (it) is building its nuclear capabilities to face
the American aggression, clear aggression."
