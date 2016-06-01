BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
WASHINGTON, June 1 The United States on Wednesday took steps to further block North Korea's access to the U.S. financial system in response to what it said was the threat the isolated country posed to the global financial system, and it urged other countries to take similar steps.
In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had declared North Korea a "primary money laundering concern" and called for a prohibition on certain U.S. financial institutions maintaining "correspondent accounts" with North Korean financial institutions. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* Announces dismissal of British Columbia action filed by Norurál Helguvik EHF against Alterra
* Medtronic PLC says will employ a strategic rollout of technology in geographies where it is cleared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: