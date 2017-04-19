By Ju-min Park
| SEOUL, April 19
SEOUL, April 19 North Korea put on a musical
show to mark the birthday of founding father Kim Il Sung, which
ended with a mock-up video of missiles engulfing the United
States in flames, prompting cheers from the audience and smiles
from current leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea's state television aired footage of a choral
performance attended by Kim Jong Un, the elder Kim's grandson,
on Sunday, a day after a huge military parade in Pyongyang,
which also marked the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung.
The singing was followed by footage of its test-firing of a
missile in February which, in the video, was joined by other
missiles shooting into sky, passing over the Pacific and
exploding in giant balls of flames in the United States.
The video ended with a picture of the American flag in
flames, overlapping row after row of white crosses in a
cemetery.
"When the performance was over, all the performers and
participants in the military parade broke into enthusiastic
cheers of "hurrah!" state run KCNA news agency said.
State TV footage showed leader Kim smiling and waving in
return.
"The Dear Supreme Leader waved back to them and
congratulated the artistes on their successful performance,"
KCNA said.
North Korea said in February that it had successfully tested
a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile, the
Pukguksong-2, propelled by a solid-fuel engine.
During Saturday's military parade it displayed what appeared
to be new intercontinental ballistic missiles. And a day later
it conducted a failed missile test, which drew international
condemnation.
North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States
and amid heightened tension on the Korean peninsula, it has
escalated a war of words, warning of full-out nuclear war if
Washington takes military action against it.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, on a trip to Asia, has
repeatedly warned that the "era of strategic patience" with
North Korea is over and on Wednesday said it would meet any
attack with an "overwhelming response".
(Editing by Nick Macfie & Simon Cameron-Moore)