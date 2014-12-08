(Adds details)
OSLO Dec 8 Iron ore miner Northland Resources
SE has filed for bankruptcy with more than $650
million in debt following a failed attempt to refinance the
business, the Oslo-listed company said in a statement on Monday.
"The dramatic fall in iron ore prices this year made it
impossible to raise the required financing, which was a
prerequisite for continued operations," Northland board Chairman
Olav Fjell said.
In its third-quarter earnings report last month Northland
said its total debts by the end of September stood at $657
million, while cash and cash equivalents were $10.5 million.
Spot iron ore prices have fallen more than 47 percent this
year as large, low-cost miners such as Vale, Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton boosted output amid
slowing demand growth in top buyer China.
Northland's key mining assets are located in northern Sweden
and Finland. The development of its projects has been plagued by
cost overruns.
Northland Resources SE's bankruptcy filing included
subsidiaries Northland Sweden AB, Northland Resources AB,
Northland Logistics AB, Northland Logistics AS, Northland Mines
OY and Northland Exploration Finland OY.
The Oslo Bourse said trading in Northland's shares had been
suspended.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Susan Thomas)