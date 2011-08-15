* Follows alerts
Aug 15 Clean energy developer Northland Power
Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss and said
commercial operations at its Mont Louis project in Quebec are
expected to start by end of the third quarter.
The company, which is developing a 60-megawatt wind farm in
northern Ontario, expects 2011 EBITDA to rise 160-190 percent to
C$360-C$400 million.
For the April-June quarter, net loss was C$23.6 million,
compared with a net loss of C$36.9 million, a year ago.
Sales rose 3 percent to C$80.2 million.
Northland owns or has an economic interest in nine power
projects that generate more than 1,050 MW of power from solar,
wind, biomass and natural-gas-fired plants.
The company also said commercial operations at its Spy Hill
project are expected early in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company closed at C$16.08 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
