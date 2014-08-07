BRIEF-Allied Electronics Corp says Mteto Nyati to start as CEO on April 1
* Mteto Nyati will assume position of altron chief executive with effect from 1 April 2017
Aug 7 North Media A/S : * Q2 revenue DKK 276.9 million versus DKK 270.9 million * Q2 EBIT before special income DKK 15.0 million versus DKK 10.3 million * Says group EBIT before special items is still expected to range between DKK
50 million and DKK 75 million for 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Nokia says has received all necessary authority approvals for its tender offer for Comptel
* Announced appointment of Governor Jeb Bush to its board of directors, Governor Bush will serve as an independent director Source text for Eikon: