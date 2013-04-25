April 25 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday upgraded North Providence, Rhode Island's underlying general obligation bond rating to Baa1 from Baa2, affecting about $30.2 million of debt.

The upgrade reflects the town's improving financial position and its lower pension liability associated with a federal settlement with Google Inc, the rating agency said in a statement.

Moody's also revised the outlook to positive from stable, reflecting the rating agency's "belief that the town will continue to improve its financial operations in fiscal 2013 and beyond."

In March, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised North Providence's GO rating to BBB-plus from BBB-minus, because it used the Google settlement money to fix its troubled pension system.

North Providence received $60 million out of the $500 million nationwide settlement with Google, which stems from Google's admission in 2011 that it improperly assisted Canadian online pharmacy advertisers to run ads that targeted the United States, according to Rhode Island officials.

The town then won permission from the U.S. Justice Department to use $20.6 million of that chunk to help plug a $22.5 million shortfall in its police pension fund.