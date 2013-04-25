April 25 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
upgraded North Providence, Rhode Island's underlying general
obligation bond rating to Baa1 from Baa2, affecting about $30.2
million of debt.
The upgrade reflects the town's improving financial position
and its lower pension liability associated with a federal
settlement with Google Inc, the rating agency said in a
statement.
Moody's also revised the outlook to positive from stable,
reflecting the rating agency's "belief that the town will
continue to improve its financial operations in fiscal 2013 and
beyond."
In March, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised North
Providence's GO rating to BBB-plus from BBB-minus, because it
used the Google settlement money to fix its troubled pension
system.
North Providence received $60 million out of the $500
million nationwide settlement with Google, which stems from
Google's admission in 2011 that it improperly assisted Canadian
online pharmacy advertisers to run ads that targeted the United
States, according to Rhode Island officials.
The town then won permission from the U.S. Justice
Department to use $20.6 million of that chunk to help plug a
$22.5 million shortfall in its police pension fund.