April 29 North River Resources Plc

* Has submitted an application for a mining licence for Namib lead zinc silver mine with ministry of mines and energy in Namibia

* Also applied for a renewal of EPL 2902, in which mine is located and which contains a number of near mine exploration targets integral to project

* Anticipates study to be completed in approximately two months and will keep shareholders informed of future developments