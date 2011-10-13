* Underscores drive to cut costs in tough times
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 Northrop Grumman Corp
(NOC.N) on Thursday pulled out of the 2012 international air
show in Farnborough, England, a dramatic move underscoring the
company's drive to cut costs as it prepares for leaner times in
the global defense market.
Northrop has participated in the air shows -- which
alternate between Paris and Farnborough -- each year, without
interruption, since it merged with Grumman in 1994, said
spokesman Randy Belote.
Belote said the company had already been reducing its
footprint at the international air shows in recent years, but
pulling out completely would save millions of dollars.
He said it did not diminish the company's commitment to
Britain or other international customers.
"Northrop Grumman continues to focus its international
business development activities and resources in areas that
better support its customers' needs," he said.
Virginia-based defense consultant Loren Thompson said it
would be the first time in decades that the company -- one of
the five largest U.S. defense contractors -- was not present at
the big international showcase of commercial and military
aircraft.
"This is just the latest indication of how determined
Chairman Wes Bush is to cut costs," Thompson told Reuters.
"They're going to break the mold in terms of what is expected
in terms of industry leaders."
Bush has realigned the company around four business areas
focused on cybersecurity, logistics, communications and
intelligence, and unmanned systems, and recently spun off the
company's shipbuilding business.
The company, which moved its headquarters to the Virginia
from Los Angeles this year to be closer to key government
customers, has also cut headcount and reduced its exposure to
lower-margin work. Northrop derives more than 90 percent of its
revenue from the U.S. government.
Belote said Northrop was reevaluating its participation in
other international air shows as well, but was only prepared to
announce its decision about Farnborough at this point.
Northrop and other arms companies have been scaling back
the lavish parties, free-flowing alcohol and luxurious company
"chalets" at the Paris and Farnborough air shows in recent
years, concerned that too ostentatious of a presence could
undermine their promises to improve affordability.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) in 2010 halved its corporate
presence at that year's Farnborough air show, and stopped
sending top executives like Chief Executive Robert Stevens.
On Thursday, Lockheed said it still planned to participate
in the Farnborough show, but would keep cutting costs by
reducing the number of participants and equipment it sent.
"Farnborough provides a unique opportunity to showcase our
Lockheed Martin UK capabilities and engage with key global
customers and industrial partners," said spokesman Chris
Williams.
Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus, part of Europe's EADS
EAD.PA, have grown weary of the ever-growing number of air
shows in recent years, according to industry insiders, who say
the companies would be happy to scale back.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa, editing by Dave Zimmerman)