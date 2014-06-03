WASHINGTON, June 3 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a five-year contract valued at up to $9.9 billion from
the U.S. Air Force to modernize and support the B-2 stealth
bomber, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers
a range of enhancements, software maintenance, and other support
services, including scheduled maintenance of the bombers, the
Pentagon said in its daily digest of major contract awards.
The base contract runs through May 2, 2019, and includes an
option that would extend it through 2024.
Northrop delivered the first of 20 B-2 stealth bombers to
the U.S. Air Force in December 1993. The B-2 bombers can carry
both conventional and nuclear weapons and are able to penetrate
sophisticated enemy air defenses and attack even heavily
defended targets.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)