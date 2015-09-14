NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14 Northrop Grumman Corp on Monday said it agreed with the U.S. Air Force on a maintenance plan for its fleet of B-2 stealth bombers that will save $900 million, and make one more jet available for use at any time.

Under the contract modification, signed in April, Northrop said it will give each B-2 a major overhaul, including a complete restoration of the jet's exterior surfaces, once every nine years, instead of the current seven-year cycle.

"This new approach to B-2 maintenance is a win-win for the Air Force and the nation," said Brigadier General Eric Fick, program executive office for fighters and bombers at the Air Force's Life Cycle Management Center.

Fick said the move would save the Air Force about $900 million in maintenance costs over the life of the fleet.

The plan will also reduce the average length of B-2 maintenance by more than 35 days, to 365 days.

The B-2 is the only long-range, large-payload U.S. military aircraft that can penetrate deeply into enemy air space. It can fly 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and more than 10,000 nautical miles with just one aerial refueling, allowing it to reach any target in the world within hours. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)