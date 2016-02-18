By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Air Force expects to
release at least some details about a classified new long-range
strike bomber to be built by Northrop Grumman Corp in
coming weeks, and possibly as early as the first week in March,
a top general said on Thursday.
The entire program has been shrouded in secrecy since its
inception for fear of revealing military secrets to potential
enemies - and to avoid giving the losing bidders any details
while their formal protest was still being decided.
Analysts say the program will be worth around $80 billion in
total, providing a boon to Northrop and its key suppliers, but
the Air Force has not confirmed the overall value or the names
of other companies involved.
Air Force officials had said they would provide more details
once a protest filed by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin
Corp was decided. That happened Tuesday, when the U.S.
Government Accountability Office rejected their challenge,
although Boeing could still take the issue to federal court.
Lieutenant General Mike Holmes, deputy chief of staff of the
Air Force for strategic plans and requirements, said he expected
details to emerge as early as the first week of March.
He declined to say if the Air Force would name the companies
that will build the plane's engines, avionics and other key
components.
"That won't be my call. It depends on the classification
level, it depends on what exactly we want to reveal about the
airplane at this point," Holmes told reporters after a speech
hosted by the Air Force Association booster group.
"Eventually, more and more of the detail will become
unclassified but I'm not going to say when," he said.
John Michael Loh, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force
general, said Northrop's suppliers should be named to shore up
support in Congress, and avoid a re-run of the B-2 bomber
program - which was scaled back from 132 planes to just 21.
The cut in orders drove the price of the B-2 bomber, also
built by Northrop, to over $1 billion per plane, excluding
research and development costs.
The new bomber is slated to cost an estimated $511 million,
in 2010 dollars, also excluding development costs.
"If we want to generate support, we need to release ... who
the team is," said Loh, who oversaw the operational requirements
for the B-2 bomber. "If we keep it classified, we're going to
lose support. It's a big target."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)