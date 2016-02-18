WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Air Force expects to release at least some details about a classified new long-range strike bomber to be built by Northrop Grumman Corp in coming weeks, and possibly as early as the first week in March, a top general said on Thursday.

The entire program has been shrouded in secrecy since its inception for fear of revealing military secrets to potential enemies - and to avoid giving the losing bidders any details while their formal protest was still being decided.

Analysts say the program will be worth around $80 billion in total, providing a boon to Northrop and its key suppliers, but the Air Force has not confirmed the overall value or the names of other companies involved.

Air Force officials had said they would provide more details once a protest filed by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp was decided. That happened Tuesday, when the U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected their challenge, although Boeing could still take the issue to federal court.

Lieutenant General Mike Holmes, deputy chief of staff of the Air Force for strategic plans and requirements, said he expected details to emerge as early as the first week of March.

He declined to say if the Air Force would name the companies that will build the plane's engines, avionics and other key components.

"That won't be my call. It depends on the classification level, it depends on what exactly we want to reveal about the airplane at this point," Holmes told reporters after a speech hosted by the Air Force Association booster group.

"Eventually, more and more of the detail will become unclassified but I'm not going to say when," he said.

John Michael Loh, a retired four-star U.S. Air Force general, said Northrop's suppliers should be named to shore up support in Congress, and avoid a re-run of the B-2 bomber program - which was scaled back from 132 planes to just 21.

The cut in orders drove the price of the B-2 bomber, also built by Northrop, to over $1 billion per plane, excluding research and development costs.

The new bomber is slated to cost an estimated $511 million, in 2010 dollars, also excluding development costs.

"If we want to generate support, we need to release ... who the team is," said Loh, who oversaw the operational requirements for the B-2 bomber. "If we keep it classified, we're going to lose support. It's a big target." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)