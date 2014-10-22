WASHINGTON Oct 22 Northrop Grumman Corp
Chief Executive Wes Bush on Wednesday said he was encouraged by
growing recognition among U.S. lawmakers about the risks of
continuing mandatory budget cuts at a time when threats were
growing around the globe.
But Bush said it was too soon to predict that Congress would
act to ease or rescind cuts known as sequestration that are due
to resume in 2016.
"I am encouraged by the growing thoughtfulness of the
discussion ... and the genuine desire on the part of folks on
both sides of the aisle and both sides of Congress, both houses
of Congress, to kind of step back and rethink this," Bush told
analysts on a quarterly earnings call.
"But ... there are so many political dynamics associated
with the budget these days that it would be difficult to put a
stake in the ground and say yeah, 'This is going to change.'
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)