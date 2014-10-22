(Adds Raytheon statement)
WASHINGTON Oct 21 Northrop Grumman Corp
on Tuesday said it had filed a formal protest with the U.S.
Government Accountability Office against the U.S. Air Force's
decision to pick Raytheon Co to develop a
next-generation, long-range radar system.
Raytheon beat out Northrop and Lockheed Martin Corp
to develop a replacement for the Air Force's current TPS-75
radar, which has been in service since the late 1960s.
The value of the Three Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range
Radar (3DELRR) contract is limited now, but could rise sharply
in coming years, given the Air Force's plan to buy 30 of the new
systems in coming years, plus orders from foreign militaries.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said only that the company
had protested the Air Force decision, but declined to provide
further comment about the challenge.
Air Force officials said they briefed the losing bidders
about their decision last week.
Spokeswoman Patty Welsh from Hanscom Air Force Base in
Massachusetts said the Air Force issued a stop-work order for
the program after the protest was filed on Tuesday.
Raytheon said it would work closely with the Air Force to
mitigate any resulting delays once the issue was resolved.
"The Air Force ran a very tough but very fair competition,
and selected the world leader in radar to build 3DELRR," said
Raytheon spokesman Mike Doble. "We remain confident in our
solution and we're eager to move forward and deliver this much
needed 3DELRR capability to the U.S. and its friends and
allies."
Lockheed officials said they were still reviewing the
briefing they received from the Air Force about the contract
award to Raytheon.
Industry officials and analysts say the stakes are
particularly high for Northrop Grumman, which lacks the large
aircraft and ship programs that undergird Lockheed's more
diverse portfolio.
Northrop Grumman has lost out to Raytheon on several major
radar contracts recently, including the Navy's next-generation
jammer and a new air and missile defense radar, although it
still makes critical radars for the F-22 in the tactical market.
