BRIEF-Silicom reports Q4 revenue $28.3 million
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
July 27 Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as deliveries of F-35 fighter jets rose.
However, the company's net income fell to $517 million, or $2.85 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $531 million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $6.00 billion from $5.90 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Silicom reports all-time record revenues for Q4 & full year 2016
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the safe-haven yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
* Commerce Union Bancshares Inc announces planned retirement of William R. (Ron) DeBerry as chairman and CEO