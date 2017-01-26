Jan 26 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp
reported a 14.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven
by higher sales in its aerospace systems business, which makes
the center sections for F-35 fighter jets.
The company's net earnings rose to $525 million, or $2.96
per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $459
million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $6.40 billion from $5.69 billion, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in
Washington; Editing by Savio D'Souza)