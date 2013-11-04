BRIEF-Karyopharm to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
SEOUL Nov 4 South Korea intends to buy four Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, made by Northrop Grumman Corp , for about 900 billion won ($848 million), an official at the country's defense acquisition agency confirmed on Monday.
Lee Young-geol, the administrator of South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), said in a parliamentary audit late on Friday that South Korea "has plans to sign a contract next year to adopt Global Hawks in 2017".
The purchase would be conducted through the U.S. Foreign Military Sale (FMS) programme, and was likely to be signed in the first half of 2014, said the official who was not authorised to to speak about the deal before its terms were fixed.
The budget for the purchase had yet to be earmarked and the exact terms of purchase had yet to be decided, the official added.
The U.S. congress approved the export of the Global Hawk system to South Korea earlier this year.
Local newspapers have previously reported that South Korea's military had received approval from the country's finance ministry to increase the budget for the purchase from an original 480 billion won.
A spokesman for DAPA declined to elaborate beyond the administrator's comments.
Northrop declined to confirm or deny South Korea's stance, but added it continues to "work closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and Korean government to ensure their growing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance requirements are met with Global Hawk."
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
March 10 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo on Friday added a new patent claim to its intellectual property lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc and requested a preliminary injunction to stop the ride-sharing service from using what it says is proprietary information, a court filing showed.