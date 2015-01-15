WASHINGTON Jan 14 Boeing Co on Wednesday
said it was disappointed by the U.S. Air Force's decision to
award Northrop Grumman Corp a contract worth up to
$963.5 million to maintain the nation's stockpile of nuclear
missiles, and had asked for a briefing about the decision.
"Boeing is disappointed by the decision. We have requested a
debrief and will determine a path forward following completion
of the debrief," said Boeing spokeswoman Queena Jones, when
asked if Boeing could file a protest against the contract.
"We believe Boeing provided the best solution to sustain the
Minuteman ICBM program, leveraging Boeing's 55 years of
experience in ICBM development and maximizing the benefits of
Boeing's personnel, capabilities, and original equipment
manufacturer expertise," Jones said.
