WASHINGTON, April 23 Northrop Grumman Corp
on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit despite a drop in sales, and the U.S. weapons maker
raised its earnings forecast.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes, the B-2 bomber and a
host of electronic equipment, said net income rose to $579
million, or $2.63 per share, in the first quarter from $489
million, or $2.03 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a
net profit of $2.15 per share.
Revenue dropped about 4 percent to $5.84 billion, in line
with Wall Street expectations.
The company raised its earnings-per-share outlook for the
full year to a range of $8.90 to $9.15 and said it expected an
operating margin of about 13 percent, compared with an earlier
forecast of 12 percent.
