(Adds details about sector performance)
WASHINGTON, April 23 Northrop Grumman Corp
on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit despite a drop in sales, and the U.S. weapons maker
raised its earnings forecast.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes, the B-2 bomber and a
host of electronic equipment, said net income rose to $579
million, or $2.63 per share, in the first quarter from $489
million, or $2.03 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a
net profit of $2.15 per share.
Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the rise in earnings
per share was due to the company's performance and stock
repurchases. Northrop had about 9 percent fewer shares
outstanding during the latest quarter.
Operating margins hit 14.4 percent, up two percentage points
from the year-earlier period.
Revenue dropped about 4 percent to $5.84 billion, in line
with Wall Street expectations, and reflected cuts in U.S.
military spending across the industry.
Revenue fell in all four of the company's divisions -
aerospace, electronic systems, information systems and technical
services. Operating income rose 20 percent in the aerospace
sector due to a $48 million increase in net favorable
adjustments, which more than offset lower sales.
The company raised its earnings-per-share outlook for the
full year to a range of $8.90 to $9.15. Its previous forecast
was $8.70 to $9.00.
Northrop said it expected a full-year operating margin of
about 13 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of 12
percent.
The company repurchased 4.8 million shares in the first
quarter and said it was more than a third of the way to its goal
of retiring 60 million shares by the end of 2015, market
conditions permitting.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)