* Weather satellite already restructured in 2010
* Pentagon may face coverage gaps, analyst, watchdog agency
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 The U.S. Air Force is
considering terminating a multibillion-dollar weather satellite
being developed by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), according to
two sources familiar with the plans.
The move comes as the Air Force hunts for ways to trim its
budget and help the Pentagon achieve about $489 billion in cuts
over the next 10 years.
"Termination is definitely an option," said one of the
sources, who was not authorized to speak on the record.
Defense analyst Loren Thompson said the decision would be
short-sighted and could have life-or-death consequences if
approved, since the military could in the future lack critical
information about cloud cover, precipitation, surface
conditions, and weather conditions on the battlefield.
"It is a sad commentary about how budget pressures are
forcing military services to make dangerous choices," Thompson
wrote in a blog for the Lexington Institute.
The Air Force had no immediate comment.
Northrop said the DWSS satellites would provide "accurate
weather information (that) is vital to national security and
critical for our warfighters to be able perform their
missions."
Termination of the Defense Weather Satellite System (DWSS)
would mark the culmination of saga that began nearly two
decades ago, when the White House ordered the Pentagon and the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to work
on a single next-generation weather satellite that could
satisfy both civilian and military needs.
Northrop won a contract in August 2002 to build the
National Polar-Orbiting Operational Environmental Satellite
System or NPOESS, for the military, weather forecasters and
NASA at a cost of about $7 billion.
But the cost doubled amid technical challenges, schedule
changes and changing requirements, prompting the White House in
February 2010 to cancel the planned joint program and order
NOAA and the Pentagon to proceed with separate programs to
replace their respective weather satellites on orbit.
The congressional watchdog agency, the Government
Accountability Office, warned in June 2010 that both agencies
faced possible satellite coverage gaps and other risks as a
result of the changes, a message it reiterated more urgently in
testimony to lawmakers last month.
One former defense official, who was not authorized to
speak publicly, said military space officials believed that
terminating the DWSS satellite program was the lesser of evils,
given the need to cut funding somewhere.
Some of the sensors that would have flown on the DWSS
satellites could possibly be hosted on commercial or other
military satellites, he said.
The Air Force recommendation still needed to be approved by
senior Pentagon leaders, but the former official said there was
little strong support for the program in those circles. "No one
is willing to fall on their sword for this," he added.
Termination will have serious consequences for hundreds of
Northrop employees who are building the first DWSS satellite at
the company's facility in Redondo Beach, California.
The first of the DWSS satellites was slated to be launched
in 2018, with a system readiness review -- initially planned
next month -- now due to be done in March 2012.
Thompson said China began orbiting state-of-the-art weather
satellites in 2010 that will collect precise readings about
regional weather conditions, while the U.S. military was
relying on satellites built in the 1960s that transmitted black
and white images and were unable to detect many vital
variations in weather conditions.
"Without the Defense Weather Satellite System, there's a
high probability that someday soon gaps will start appearing in
the military's ability to monitor local weather conditions,"
Thompson wrote.
