WASHINGTON Dec 4 Northrop Grumman Corp
Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush on Wednesday said he was not
optimistic about the ability of U.S. lawmakers to reach a
near-term agreement to alleviate across-the-board budget cuts
despite growing evidence about their negative impact on U.S.
industry and the economy.
"We need a different outcome," Bush told an investor
conference hosted by Credit Suisse. "I'm not pinning much hope
on it right now."
Bush said it was hard to be optimistic in the near term
given the gridlock that has dominated U.S. politics in recent
years. He said Northrop's planning factored in continuation of
the military spending cuts required under sequestration, and the
company was continuing efforts to reduce costs, consolidate
facilities, and improve performance on existing contracts.
