WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp
expects to return a "substantial amount of cash" to shareholders
in 2014 as it continues with a balanced approach of buying back
shares and paying competitive dividends, Chief Financial Officer
Jim Palmer on Thursday.
Palmer said the company's forecast of $8.70 to $9 in
earnings per share for 2014 was based on an 8 percent reduction
in outstanding shares, roughly on the same scale as in 2013.
"Barring any major disruption to any of our major programs,
we expect this type of performance to continue beyond 2014 which
will allow us to make additional investments in our business
while continuing to execute a balanced cash deployment strategy
that returns a substantial amount of cash to our shareholders,"
Palmer said.