WASHINGTON May 16 Two U.S. lawmakers urged
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel to ensure that the Air Force
complied with a law requiring the service to buy three
high-altitude Global Hawk unmanned planes built by Northrop
Grumman Corp that it had tried to cancel.
Representatives Buck McKeon, the Republican who heads the
House Armed Services Committee, and Jim Moran, a Democrat from
Northrop's home district in Virginia, sent Hagel a strongly
worded letter in which they accused the Air Force of ignoring
congressional mandates by failing to procure the spy drones.
A copy of the letter, which was dated May 13, was obtained
by Reuters late on Thursday.
The Air Force had proposed mothballing the Global Hawk Block
30 program in its fiscal 2013 budget request, arguing that it
would be less expensive to keep flying manned U-2 spy planes
given pressure to reduce funding.
However, Congress rejected those plans, reinstated funding
to keep the fleet of Block 30 planes flying, and ordered the Air
Force to buy three final Global Hawk Block 30 planes.
The Pentagon proposed the same programmatic cut in its
fiscal 2014 budget, for projected savings of $324 million.
McKeon and Moran said Congress rejected the plan to mothball
the Global Hawk program because it was based on "highly
questionable assumptions." They say the Air Force is ignoring
"unambiguous" instructions to buy the three last Global Hawk
aircraft, using previously authorized and appropriated funds.
Air Force officials had indicated during a May 9 hearing
that they were was "petitioning for 'relief' from congressional
intent," the lawmakers told Hagel.
"We encourage you to deny these efforts and ensure that the
Air Force is in compliance with current law," McKeon and Moran
wrote in the letter, which was dated May 13.