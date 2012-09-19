* Companies will base bid on AgustaWestland AW101 helicopter
* Agusta previously paired with Lockheed
* Helicopters would have at least 50 pct US content
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Northrop Grumman and
AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA,
said on Tuesday they were joining forces to compete for the new
U.S. Air Force Combat Rescue helicopter and the U.S. Navy's new
"Marine One" presidential helicopter.
The announcement marks a sharp turn for AgustaWestland,
which was previously teamed with Lockheed Martin Corp on
the Navy's last attempt to buy a new presidential helicopter,
and the U.S. Air Force's effort to replace its aging search and
rescue helicopters. Both programs were eventually canceled amid
rising costs.
Northrop and AgustaWestland said they signed a comprehensive
teaming agreement to respond to the two anticipated U.S.
competitions, with Northrop serving as the prime contractor in
both cases.
Paul Meyer, vice president and general manager of advanced
programs for Northrop's aerospace systems sector, told Reuters
the agreement created a "solid team" that would submit an
essentially "off-the-shelf" offering for both competitions,
based on AgustaWestland's existing AW101 helicopter.
He said Northrop had already identified a possible U.S. site
for assembly of the helicopters, but declined to name it. Agusta
also has 600 workers at a facility in Philadelphia.
Meyer said AgustaWestland would initially ship the
helicopters to the U.S. facility, where Northrop would integrate
U.S. avionics and other equipment. The helicopter would have at
least 50 percent U.S. content, he added, but gave no further
details since the competitions are just beginning.
Bruno Spagnolini, chief executive of AgustaWestland, told
Reuters the two companies could consider expanding the agreement
to include some U.S.-based production at a future point. He said
the company was mindful of the need to boost the number of local
jobs given difficult economic conditions.
Spagnolini said the link with Northrop made sense for
AgustaWestland since Northrop was interested solely in
integrating weapons onto the new helicopter and did not want to
compete with its own helicopter program.
The Air Force released a draft request for proposals for a
new combat rescue helicopter last Friday with an eye to formally
kicking off the competition later this fall.
Meyer said he expected the Air Force competition to proceed,
despite mounting budget pressures, given the advanced age of the
service's current fleet of 148 rescue helicopters.
POTENTIAL RIVAL BIDDERS
Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, Boeing Co, and Textron Inc's Bell
Helicopter may also bid for the helicopter orders -- among the
few bigger competitions available in the United States.
Meyer and Spagnolini said the new teaming agreement made
sense given AgustaWestland's expertise in building helicopters,
and Northrop's experience in integrating large aircraft
programs. "We speak the same language," Meyer said. "We
understand the issues associated with the aircraft."
Spagnolini said AgustaWestland's helicopter offering had
matured since the previous competitions. AgustaWestland has sold
over 180 of its 101 models to five NATO countries and Japan,
among others, he said, which could help lower costs on the
aircraft.
"All the modifications that we were planning to have a few
years ago are now embedded in what we call our international
version of the 101," he said. "We are much more ready than years
ago, for sure."
The teaming announcement comes a week after Britain's BAE
Systems Plc and European aerospace group said
they were in advanced talks about a merger.
Spagnolini said AgustaWestland's parent company,
Finmeccanica, was also interested in mergers, but it was too
soon to speculate about a larger deal involving Northrop and
Finmeccanica.
"It's probably way too early for that," Meyer said. "We're
not prepared nor willing to discus anything else at this point
in time."