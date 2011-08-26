* Northrop to offer voluntary retirement to 23,000 employees
* Expects to complete job cuts by year-end
BANGALORE Aug 26 Defense contractor Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N) said it will cut up to 500 jobs at its
aerospace division by the end of this year to cut costs.
"This is a necessary step to access the affordability that
will allow us to effectively compete in a very cost conscious
market place," Jim Hart, who handles media relations for
Northrop's aerospace division, told Reuters.
Northrop will offer a voluntary retirement program to about
23,000 employees at all its sites in the aerospace division, said
Hart. If necessary, that program will be followed by
involuntary layoffs, he added.
Defense contractors, challenged by tightening global
budgets and planned U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle
East, are moving to shed non-core divisions and acquire
companies with niche technologies to enhance their growth
prospects.
Shares of Northrop closed at $51.24 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)