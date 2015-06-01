WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Japan of four E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp, a deal valued at around $1.7 billion, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

The deal includes the aircraft, four engines, radars and other equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a notification to lawmakers.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)