(Adds background, details from the Pentagon)
WASHINGTON, June 1 The U.S. State Department has
approved the possible sale to Japan of four E-2D Advanced
Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft built by
Northrop Grumman Corp, a deal valued at around $1.7
billion, the Pentagon announced on Monday.
The deal includes the aircraft, four engines, radars and
other equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in
a notification to lawmakers.
Congress now has 15 days to block the sale, but such action
is rare since sales are carefully vetted with lawmakers before
they are formally notified.
Japan, which already operates an earlier model of the E-2
aircraft, has been interested in upgrading its fleet for several
years. The move comes amid a big push by Japan to beef up its
intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment.
The Pentagon said it was vital to the U.S. national interest
to help Japan develop and maintain a strong and ready capability
for self-defense. It said the sale would improve Japan's ability
to defend its homeland and monitor air and naval activity in the
Pacific region.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)