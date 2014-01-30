(Corrects to "lower" from "higher" in headline)
* Reports strong fourth quarter and 2013 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.12
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.00
* Says "expect lower sales in 2014, particularly for our short
cycle businesses"
* Qtrly sales $6,157 million versus $6,476 million
* Q4 revenue view $6.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2014 earnings per share view $8.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says total backlog as of December 31, 2013, was $37.0 billion
compared with $40.8 billion as of December 31, 2012
* Sees 2014 sales $23.50 billion to $23.80 billion
* FY 2014 revenue view $23.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
(Reporting by Sweta Singh)