Jan 30 Jan 30 Northrop Grumman : * Reports strong fourth quarter and 2013 financial results * Q4 earnings per share $2.12 * Q4 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.00 * Says "expect lower sales in 2014, particularly for our short cycle businesses" * Qtrly sales $6,157 million versus $6,476 million * Q4 revenue view $6.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $8.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Says total backlog as of December 31, 2013, was $37.0 billion compared with $40.8 billion as of December 31, 2012 * Sees 2014 sales $23.50 billion to $23.80 billion * FY 2014 revenue view $23.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S