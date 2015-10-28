WASHINGTON Oct 28 Hours after winning a
multibillion-dollar contract to build a new U.S. bomber,
Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly revenues and profit and increased
its profit outlook for the full year.
Northrop, maker of Global Hawk unnmanned planes, reported
third-quarter net profit of $516 million, or $2.75 per diluted
share, up from $473 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenues edged
up to $5.99 billion from $5.98 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $2.19 and revenues of $5.86 billion.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)