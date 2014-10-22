WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. weapons maker Northrop
Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a
higher-than-expected profit for the third quarter and raised its
earnings outlook for the full year.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic
equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473
million and a 2 percent drop in revenue, but its segment
operating margin rose to 14 percent from 12.5 percent.
Earnings per share rose to $2.26 from $2.14 a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast $2.14.
Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the company was
raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range
of$9.40 to $9.50, up from an earlier outlook of $9.15 to $9.35.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)