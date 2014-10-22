(Adds analyst comment and details on results, outlook)
Oct 22 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp
on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected profit for
the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the full
year.
Northrop, which makes unmanned planes and electronic
equipment, posted a 5 percent drop in net earnings to $473
million, or $2.26 per share, from $497 million, or $2.14 a
share, a year earlier, with the number of outstanding shares
down 10 percent.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $2.14 for the latest quarter.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $5.98 billion from $6.1 billion,
while analysts had expected $5.89 billion.
Segment operating margin rose to 14 percent from 12.5
percent.
Chief Executive Officer Wes Bush said the company was
raising its earnings forecast for the full year to a range
of$9.40 to $9.50, up from an earlier outlook of $9.15 to $9.35.
Northrop said it now expected revenue of $23.8 billion for
the full year, the upper end of its previous range, and forecast
segment operating margin in the high 12 percent range, up from
an earlier outlook in the low 12 percent range.
The company said a change in U.S. legislation on pension
accounting standards had reduced its third-quarter earnings by
$62 million, or 30 cents per share. That drop was partially
offset by settlements of some legal claims, which boosted net
earnings by $49 million, or 23 cents per share.
Revenue was down in three of the company's four divisions,
and a 2 percent increase in sales by the aerospace systems
sector was due mainly to legal settlements, the company said.
"There are a lot of moving pieces in the quarter, including
the three-quarter pension catch-up ... and favorable legal
settlements," said JPMorgan analyst Joe Nadol, "but stripping
all of that away, operating performance was slightly above our
expectations."
