WASHINGTON Feb 6 Northrop Grumman Corp
said on Friday it is designing and already building a new
aircraft for the upcoming U.S. Air Force T-X competition to
build 350 new training planes, an $11 billion program that
analysts say could double in value in coming years.
Northrop, which built the B-2 stealth bomber and makes the
center fuselage of the F-35 fighter jet, said it planned to fly
a prototype of the new trainer for the first time this year.
The company is also vying with a team of Boeing Co
and Lockheed Martin Corp to build a new long-range
bomber for the Air Force.
Northrop teamed up with Britain's BAE Systems Plc
in 2011 with the idea of offering BAE's Hawk trainer, already in
use in Britain, as a replacement for the aging T-38 trainer. The
new system will be used to train pilots for the next 50 years.
About two years ago, as the Air Force began to refine its
requirements for the new plane, the companies decided it made
more sense to start from scratch with a new design. Other
companies on the team include L-3 Communications Holdings
and German robotics giant Kuka AG.
Another key player is Scaled Composites, a Northrop unit
that builds experimental aircraft like the X-47B, a drone that
Northrop successfully tested on an aircraft carrier. General
Electric built the engine for the prototype.
The competition will be fierce: Boeing, Lockheed, Textron
Inc, and a joint venture of General Dynamics and
Italy's Finmeccanica Spa, all plan to submit bids when
the tender kicks off in 2017.
Marc Lindsley, director and head of Northrop's T-X "capture
team," declined to give any details about the new airplane or
its attributes. He said all the companies on the team were
investing heavily in the project, which will include
ground-based training equipment, advanced simulators and an open
architecture design to facilitate continual upgrades.
Lindsley said the companies first told the Air Force about
the change in their plans several months ago.
He said a "clean sheet" design would allow the team to take
advantage of new technologies and advanced manufacturing
techniques, such as 3-D printing, which would help keep down the
cost of the new planes.
"We want to give the Air Force what they want," he said.
"We're designing in affordability from the start."
