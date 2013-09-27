WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Northrop Grumman Corp
has won a U.S. Air Force contract valued at $114 million
to start buying materials needed for construction of three more
Block-30 models of its Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned
surveillance plane, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The contract, which runs through Feb. 28, 2015, also
includes advance procurement of long lead items associated with
the airborne signals intelligence sensors that go on the planes,
and other advanced sensors.
The Air Force had sought to halt work on the Global Hawk
Block 30 airplanes, and mothball the entire fleet, but Congress
overturned those plans and instructed the Air Force to order the
remaining planes it initially planned to buy.