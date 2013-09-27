WASHINGTON, Sept 27 Northrop Grumman Corp has won a U.S. Air Force contract valued at $114 million to start buying materials needed for construction of three more Block-30 models of its Global Hawk high-altitude unmanned surveillance plane, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The contract, which runs through Feb. 28, 2015, also includes advance procurement of long lead items associated with the airborne signals intelligence sensors that go on the planes, and other advanced sensors.

The Air Force had sought to halt work on the Global Hawk Block 30 airplanes, and mothball the entire fleet, but Congress overturned those plans and instructed the Air Force to order the remaining planes it initially planned to buy.