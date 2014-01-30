WASHINGTON Jan 30 Northrop Grumman Corp's
international sales grew 20 percent to $2.5 billion, or
just over 10 percent of revenue, in 2013 and are expected to
expand further to about 13 percent of sales in 2014, Chief
Executive Officer Wes Bush said on Thursday.
Bush told analysts that growth in foreign sales was helping
to offset declines in U.S. orders, and was a significant driver
for higher sales in the company's aerospace systems and
electronic systems sectors in 2013.
"We see emerging opportunities around the globe that our
portfolio should allow us to address," Bush said, citing demand
for unmanned platforms, airborne surveillance carried out by
manned military aircraft, electronics, cyber, and other
offerings.