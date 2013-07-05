* Pending platform closures will leave oil in ground
* Some 4.88 bln barrels at risk of stranding
* Small offtake agreements not a priority for oil majors
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 5 Britain must get tough with major
oil firms that prevent smaller producers from getting access to
platforms and pipelines, or risk leaving as much as $500 billion
worth of oil in the ground, North Sea oil companies say.
Output from the North Sea has been in steep decline as
mature fields are exhausted and global firms such as BP
and Shell focus on more promising projects elsewhere.
But there is still oil under the sea bed that a host of
smaller operators is keen to extract, and Britain's
cash-strapped government is anxious to maximise tax revenues.
The problem is, many small producers lack the infrastructure
to get their oil to market and need access to platform hubs and
pipelines owned and operated by the big oil companies. And much
of that infrastructure is coming to the end of its working life.
Helping small rivals, however, is at best a low priority for
oil majors, and at worst unprofitable and not in their interest.
"It's more of a headache than anything else," said Stephane
Foucaud, managing director at research and analysis firm First
Energy Capital. "They (oil majors) want to exit the North Sea,
so dealing with small offtake agreements is not a priority."
The industry's infrastructure code of practice is meant to
help smaller players bring new fields onstream that require
access to third party platforms and pipelines. That often
doesn't happen, according to industry insiders.
"We look for owners of infrastructure to market it ... and
use it for the greater good, but there is a variation in that,"
said Simon Toole, head of licensing exploration and development
at Britain's Department of Energy & Climate Change (DECC).
RETIRING PLATFORMS
Time is running out. By the middle of the next decade, over
half of existing North Sea infrastructure will be decommissioned
or no longer available for use.
Consultants Hannon Westwood estimate some 4.88 billion
barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in recoverable reserves, worth
some $500 billion, are at risk of being stranded as a result.
"Decommissioning has been pushed back but it does need to
start happening," said Philip Whittaker, an associate director
at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). "We are reaching the stage
where some assets need to be retired for integrity reasons."
Shell has plans to decommission some of its Brent facilities
- the Brent Delta platform ceased production in December 2011,
with Brent Alpha and Bravo scheduled to do so in late 2014 and
Brent Charlie in late 2015.
Hannon Westwood also estimates the Bruce platform will be
gone by 2018, stranding 57 million boe in recoverable reserves,
Cormorant and Ninian will be gone by 2023, stranding 83 million
boe, and Magnus will be gone by 2024, stranding 140 million boe.
"In certain areas there are quite significant volumes
associated with 30-year-old platforms, so we need to accelerate
the exploration and development," said Oonagh Werngren, head of
operations at industry body Oil & Gas UK. "We need to change the
way we do things."
The older the platform gets, the more expensive it becomes
to maintain and the risks of a damaging leak rise. For operators
looking to limit risk after BP's Macondo oil disaster in 2010,
there is little appeal in opening up battered platforms.
Small producers allege infrastructure owners sometimes try
to deter them by setting their tariffs too high. But an official
at one major infrastructure operator, who declined to be named,
said tariffs were not the issue.
"There are some fields that it may be possible to develop
from a technical point of view but they just don't make economic
sense - they are too small or too expensive to develop," he
said. "The infrastructure owner shouldn't be expected to
subsidise new fields which are not commercially viable."
FRUSTRATION MOUNTS
The UK government has just commissioned an independent
six-month review of North Sea oil and gas to try and address
some of these issues. Industry groups are also racing to
identify ways of removing the barriers to development.
But producers are so frustrated over the amount of time it
takes to bring new fields on stream, that some are calling on
the DECC to get tougher with infrastructure operators.
Speaking at a Society of Petroleum Engineers conference in
London in May, Mark Tandy, commercial and exploration director
at Taqa Bratani, voiced his desire for DECC to step in
and force parties to come to an agreement if necessary.
"The time it takes to get agreement erodes the value," he
said. "No one likes to be forced but sometimes the parties need
their heads banging together."
Tandy said that a new commercial agreement drawn up for the
development of the Cormorant East oilfield needed consent from
120 different entities. "That's a lot of paperwork and it's not
a practical solution," he said.
Another producer, who declined to be named, also wanted to
see regulators take a stronger lead, arguing for some level of
enforcement to help bring on new oil.