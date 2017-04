FRANKFURT Oct 14 German utility E.ON agreed to sell its Norwegian exploration business to Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman in a deal worth $1.6 billion, pushing ahead with an overhaul of its North Sea exploration business.

The group's UK exploration & production remains under review, E.ON said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources had told Reuters last week that Fridman's LetterOne fund had emerged as the frontrunner for the acquisition of E.ON's Norwegian North Sea assets. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)