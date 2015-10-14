OSLO Oct 14 The $1.6 billion transaction between utility E.ON and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman over Norwegian oil assets will be handled like any other, Norway's oil and energy minister said on Wednesday, despite sanctions on Russia.

"An application for such an approval will be handled the usual way," Tord Lien said in a statement to Reuters. "The restrictive measures apply to activities in Russia. That international firms wish to invest on the Norwegian continental shelf is good." (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)