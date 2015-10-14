UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
OSLO Oct 14 The $1.6 billion transaction between utility E.ON and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman over Norwegian oil assets will be handled like any other, Norway's oil and energy minister said on Wednesday, despite sanctions on Russia.
"An application for such an approval will be handled the usual way," Tord Lien said in a statement to Reuters. "The restrictive measures apply to activities in Russia. That international firms wish to invest on the Norwegian continental shelf is good." (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.