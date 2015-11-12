Nov 12 The flow of crude oil through Britain's Forties pipeline on Wednesday fell below 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from an estimated 565,000 bpd after a drop in power consumption at a pumping station, according to industry monitor Genscape.

BP, operator of the Forties Pipeline System (FPS) which delivers Forties crude to the Hound Point terminal on the Scottish coast, on Thursday declined to comment.

It was unclear if normal flow had resumed.

"Decreased power consumption was observed at the Netherley pumping station (electric)," Genscape said.

"(The) Forties pipeline flow is currently averaging near 498,000 bpd this week thus far," it said.

Genscape said the FPS has an oil processing capacity of 1.15 million bpd.

Forties is the largest of the four crude oil streams that make up the dated Brent benchmark price. The other three are Brent itself, Ekofisk and Oseberg. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by Jason Neely)