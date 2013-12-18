LONDON Dec 18 Mediterranean refiners have more
than doubled purchases of North Sea crude grades since November,
an unusual move that is expected to extend into 2014 with
British and Norwegian oil as the go-to substitute for absent
Libyan barrels.
The bulk of Libya's oil export terminals have been blocked
by protest groups since the end of July, meaning around 1
million barrels per day of light, sweet oil is missing from the
market, forcing refiners to look for crude elsewhere.
But with the price of alternatives such as light, sweet
Caspian and Algerian crudes spiking in September and medium sour
Urals tightening in the last quarter, Mediterranean refiners
have sought cheap and abundant North Sea varieties.
"With continuing outages and disruptions in North Africa, it
is not surprising that the Med is buying more crude from the
North Sea, where loadings have been up by an average 17 percent
year-on-year in the last four months," said Abhishek Deshpande,
an oil analyst at Natixis in London.
Normally only one to two cargoes of North Sea crude head to
the Mediterranean each month, traders said, but in November
about six tankers made the trip to Italy, and one to northern
Spain.
At least four December-loading cargoes will also be
delivered to the Mediterranean.
This trend is thought unlikely to slow while Libyan crude
remains absent from the market, and it is becoming increasingly
evident that the Libyan government cannot exert its authority.
Hopes were dashed last weekend after major eastern ports
remained blocked by federalist protesters even though regional
tribal leaders and the government said an agreement had been
reached.
"I don't think many are hoping for any serious restarts in
Libya before year-end, so yes, Mediterranean buying of North Sea
crudes should continue," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an oil analyst
at VTB Capital.
NORTH SEA HEADS SOUTH
The big attraction of North Sea crude for Mediterranean
buyers was its relative cheapness in early November. An overhang
of Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk cargoes due to seasonal refinery
maintenance and steady production pushed differentials down to
five-month lows.
The Forties price was at dated Brent minus 50 cents, while
Russian Urals, which normally trades below Forties, was at a
30-cent premium to dated Brent. Light, sweet Norwegian grades
such as Oseberg and Ekofisk also appealed as buyers sought
alternatives to pricey Caspian and Algerian crudes.
The bargains on offer meant Mediterranean buyers came for a
full spectrum of North Sea crudes.
In November, a Forties cargo went to the Sicilian refinery
at Augusta on the tanker Minerva Zenia - a rare move. Meanwhile,
Shell sent an 80,000-tonne Brent cargo on the Genmar
Elektra to Trieste, Italy, according to Reuters AIS Live
ship-tracking data, and shipping and trading sources.
Sardinia's refiner Saras took Grane from Sture in
Norway, an Ekofisk cargo arrived at Repsol's La Coruna
refinery in Spain, and another Norwegian grade was sent to Genoa
from Mongstad.
Even Foinaven, a small North Sea stream, went to Trieste, a
trader familiar with the matter said.
In December, the Alexia took Forties to Repsol's Tarragona
refinery, while the Aegean Harmony loaded Ekofisk on Dec. 6 and
is now heading to Trieste, ship-tracking data showed.
Saras is due to take another cargo of Grane from Sture on
Dec. 25, according to a trader and shipping fixtures.
Traders and analysts believe such steady buying is likely to
continue in 2014, as long as North Sea crudes remain favourably
priced.
"For the Med refiners the North Sea will be the first port
of call, if Urals is tight. But if West African starts getting
very cheap, they may look there," a trader said.
Russia will cut its oil exports to Europe in the first
quarter of 2014 as it ramps up supplies to China, the country's
final exporting schedule showed this week.
But an overhang of unsold West African crudes is driving
down differentials, and only the high cost of freight is thought
to be deterring Mediterranean buyers as it remains cheaper to
ship crude from the North Sea.
"Freight is expensive," a trader confirmed, with suezmax
rates following very large crude carrier (VLCC) rates up due to
a revival of global economic activity.