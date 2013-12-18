LONDON Dec 18 Mediterranean refiners have more than doubled purchases of North Sea crude grades since November, an unusual move that is expected to extend into 2014 with British and Norwegian oil as the go-to substitute for absent Libyan barrels.

The bulk of Libya's oil export terminals have been blocked by protest groups since the end of July, meaning around 1 million barrels per day of light, sweet oil is missing from the market, forcing refiners to look for crude elsewhere.

But with the price of alternatives such as light, sweet Caspian and Algerian crudes spiking in September and medium sour Urals tightening in the last quarter, Mediterranean refiners have sought cheap and abundant North Sea varieties.

"With continuing outages and disruptions in North Africa, it is not surprising that the Med is buying more crude from the North Sea, where loadings have been up by an average 17 percent year-on-year in the last four months," said Abhishek Deshpande, an oil analyst at Natixis in London.

Normally only one to two cargoes of North Sea crude head to the Mediterranean each month, traders said, but in November about six tankers made the trip to Italy, and one to northern Spain.

At least four December-loading cargoes will also be delivered to the Mediterranean.

This trend is thought unlikely to slow while Libyan crude remains absent from the market, and it is becoming increasingly evident that the Libyan government cannot exert its authority.

Hopes were dashed last weekend after major eastern ports remained blocked by federalist protesters even though regional tribal leaders and the government said an agreement had been reached.

"I don't think many are hoping for any serious restarts in Libya before year-end, so yes, Mediterranean buying of North Sea crudes should continue," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, an oil analyst at VTB Capital.

NORTH SEA HEADS SOUTH

The big attraction of North Sea crude for Mediterranean buyers was its relative cheapness in early November. An overhang of Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk cargoes due to seasonal refinery maintenance and steady production pushed differentials down to five-month lows.

The Forties price was at dated Brent minus 50 cents, while Russian Urals, which normally trades below Forties, was at a 30-cent premium to dated Brent. Light, sweet Norwegian grades such as Oseberg and Ekofisk also appealed as buyers sought alternatives to pricey Caspian and Algerian crudes.

The bargains on offer meant Mediterranean buyers came for a full spectrum of North Sea crudes.

In November, a Forties cargo went to the Sicilian refinery at Augusta on the tanker Minerva Zenia - a rare move. Meanwhile, Shell sent an 80,000-tonne Brent cargo on the Genmar Elektra to Trieste, Italy, according to Reuters AIS Live ship-tracking data, and shipping and trading sources.

Sardinia's refiner Saras took Grane from Sture in Norway, an Ekofisk cargo arrived at Repsol's La Coruna refinery in Spain, and another Norwegian grade was sent to Genoa from Mongstad.

Even Foinaven, a small North Sea stream, went to Trieste, a trader familiar with the matter said.

In December, the Alexia took Forties to Repsol's Tarragona refinery, while the Aegean Harmony loaded Ekofisk on Dec. 6 and is now heading to Trieste, ship-tracking data showed.

Saras is due to take another cargo of Grane from Sture on Dec. 25, according to a trader and shipping fixtures.

Traders and analysts believe such steady buying is likely to continue in 2014, as long as North Sea crudes remain favourably priced.

"For the Med refiners the North Sea will be the first port of call, if Urals is tight. But if West African starts getting very cheap, they may look there," a trader said.

Russia will cut its oil exports to Europe in the first quarter of 2014 as it ramps up supplies to China, the country's final exporting schedule showed this week.

But an overhang of unsold West African crudes is driving down differentials, and only the high cost of freight is thought to be deterring Mediterranean buyers as it remains cheaper to ship crude from the North Sea.

"Freight is expensive," a trader confirmed, with suezmax rates following very large crude carrier (VLCC) rates up due to a revival of global economic activity.