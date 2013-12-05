* Conoco reduces Ekofisk oil output

* Maersk cuts Danish oil and gas output

COPENHAGEN/OSLO Dec 5 North Sea oil and gas producers have cut some production and moved staff from a limited number of platforms to shore because of a major storm, the companies said on Thursday.

ConocoPhillips reduced output at its huge Ekofisk field in the North Sea while Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk reduced oil output and stopped gas exports from its Tyra field in the Danish part of the North Sea.

"With weather conditions expected to peak on Thursday afternoon, we have relocated a number of personnel onshore and to the Ekofisk complex," a Conoco spokesman said. "Production will be partly impacted (at Ekofisk) until we can safely resume full operations."

The firm did not provide any further details.

Ekofisk, one of the oldest and biggest fields in the North Sea was expected to produce around 102,000 barrels of oil per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

Statoil said it has moved 33 non-essential personnel off its Troll B platform but production was not affected. BP has also moved some non essential people off the Valhall platform in Norway but production there was not impacted.

Talisman Sinopec earlier said it has closed its Buchan Alpha platform in the UK sector of the North Sea ahead of an approaching winter storm.

A storm in the North Sea was expected to generate waves of up to 10 metres before subsiding late on Thursday or early Friday.