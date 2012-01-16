(Corrects Lundin and Statoil share prices in 3rd bullet point,
By Balazs Koranyi and Anna Ringstrom
STAVANGER/STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 A giant oil
discovery in the North Sea that had renewed optimism for a
mature oil region is smaller than first thought, and the area's
oil production will continue declining for years to come, new
figures showed on Monday.
Last year Norway's Statoil and Swedish minnow
Lundin Petroleum jointly discovered Aldous/Avaldsnes,
a field that had been expected to hold between 1.7 billion and
3.3 billion barrels and was the biggest offshore discovery made
anywhere in the world in 2011.
At 3.3 billion barrels, the field would be the third-largest
ever discovery made off Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter and the second-largest for gas.
On Monday, however, Lundin said the section of the field it
operates, Avaldsnes, is likely to yield less oil than previously
thought, without giving precise figures.
"The impact of this well on the southern extent of the
Avaldsnes discovery is currently being evaluated and will most
likely reduce current resource estimates for this area," the
firm said.
Separately, the overall size of Aldous/Avaldsnes was
estimated at 1.8 billion barrels by the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate, the state agency tasked with managing the country's
petroleum resources, placing it at the lower end of the range.
The NPD termed its preliminary estimate, its first since the
discovery was announced, as "conservative" and said it would
conduct more studies in the coming months, hoping to narrow the
numbers by the end of the year.
If the 1.8 billion barrel estimate is confirmed, the find
would be the sixth-biggest oil discovery ever made off Norway.
Shares in Lundin fell as much as 17 percent in the session
and were down 14 percent at 1501 GMT, while Statoil's dropped 2
percent, both lagging a decline of 0.1 percent in the European
oil and gas index.
The shares of co-partners Det norske and Maersk
Oil, a unit of the Danish shipping giant, were down
1.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
"This is clearly negative," said John Olaisen, an analyst at
Oslo-based firm Carnegie, who nevertheless remained upbeat about
the prospects of the find overall.
"Five or six wells are going to be drilled (to further
evaluate the size of the find). There will be positive news and
there will be disappointments. This news does not change the
overall positive picture. But it is natural that the shares
fall."
ABG Sundal Collier analyst Anders Holte said Lundin would
probably lower the upper part of Avaldsnes' range of estimates
to 1.3 billion barrels from its earlier view of 1.8 billion.
"The uncertainty has been the southern part of the field,"
he said.
The NPD head, Bente Nyland, told Reuters Lundin would
probably cut the upper end of the forecast range but that
Lundin's overall range was not out of line with the NPD's
modelling.
Lundin said it was not lowering the bottom of its estimated
range for the Avaldsnes section of the find, which it estimates
at 800 million barrels.
Statoil, which operates Aldous Major South, said it agreed
with Lundin that Avaldsnes contained less oil and gas than
expected but it was not lowering its own estimates for the
section of the find it operates.
NORWAY GAS OUTPUT SEEN UP, OIL DOWN
Despite the discovery of Aldous/Avaldsnes and other major
discoveries over the past year, Norway's oil production will
continue to decline, while gas production will continue to rise,
the NPD said as it unveiled its production forecasts until 2016.
Norway will produce 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd)
in 2012, compared with 1.7 million bpd in 2011, falling further
to 1.5 million in 2016, due to depleting reserves in mature
fields, the agency estimated.
The country is expected to produce 106.7 billion cubic metres
of gas in 2012, compared with 101.3 billion sold last year,
rising to 112.1 billion in 2016, as the share of gas in Norway's
remaining reserves rises to 50 percent in 2016 from 46 percent
in 2011.
The NPD said it would probably raise its forecasts for total
recoverable reserves off Norway, expected in the second half of
2012, because of the discovery of Aldous/Avaldsnes.
The NPD also expected that the Norwegian part of an Arctic
offshore area between Russia and Norway, which could contain
rich oil and gas resources, could be opened to oil exploration
in 2013, following the settlement of a four-decade-long border
dispute in 2010.
Norwegian authorities want Aldous/Avaldsnes to be jointly
developed by operators Statoil and Lundin and expected a
development plan for the field in late 2013 at the latest. The
firms have not said when a development plan could be presented.
($1 = 6.0737 Norwegian kroner)
