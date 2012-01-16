(Corrects Lundin and Statoil share prices in 3rd bullet point, updates shares in text)

* Well shows Avaldsnes may hold less than thought -Lundin

* N.Sea oil find seen at preliminary 1.8 bln barrels -NPD

* Shares in Lundin down 14 pct, Statoil down 2 pct

* Find likely to lift Norway's total recoverable resources

* Norway oil output 1.6 mln bpd in 2012, 1.5 mln in 2016-NPD

By Balazs Koranyi and Anna Ringstrom

STAVANGER/STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 A giant oil discovery in the North Sea that had renewed optimism for a mature oil region is smaller than first thought, and the area's oil production will continue declining for years to come, new figures showed on Monday.

Last year Norway's Statoil and Swedish minnow Lundin Petroleum jointly discovered Aldous/Avaldsnes, a field that had been expected to hold between 1.7 billion and 3.3 billion barrels and was the biggest offshore discovery made anywhere in the world in 2011.

At 3.3 billion barrels, the field would be the third-largest ever discovery made off Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter and the second-largest for gas.

On Monday, however, Lundin said the section of the field it operates, Avaldsnes, is likely to yield less oil than previously thought, without giving precise figures.

"The impact of this well on the southern extent of the Avaldsnes discovery is currently being evaluated and will most likely reduce current resource estimates for this area," the firm said.

Separately, the overall size of Aldous/Avaldsnes was estimated at 1.8 billion barrels by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, the state agency tasked with managing the country's petroleum resources, placing it at the lower end of the range.

The NPD termed its preliminary estimate, its first since the discovery was announced, as "conservative" and said it would conduct more studies in the coming months, hoping to narrow the numbers by the end of the year.

If the 1.8 billion barrel estimate is confirmed, the find would be the sixth-biggest oil discovery ever made off Norway.

Shares in Lundin fell as much as 17 percent in the session and were down 14 percent at 1501 GMT, while Statoil's dropped 2 percent, both lagging a decline of 0.1 percent in the European oil and gas index.

The shares of co-partners Det norske and Maersk Oil, a unit of the Danish shipping giant, were down 1.9 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

"This is clearly negative," said John Olaisen, an analyst at Oslo-based firm Carnegie, who nevertheless remained upbeat about the prospects of the find overall.

"Five or six wells are going to be drilled (to further evaluate the size of the find). There will be positive news and there will be disappointments. This news does not change the overall positive picture. But it is natural that the shares fall."

ABG Sundal Collier analyst Anders Holte said Lundin would probably lower the upper part of Avaldsnes' range of estimates to 1.3 billion barrels from its earlier view of 1.8 billion.

"The uncertainty has been the southern part of the field," he said.

The NPD head, Bente Nyland, told Reuters Lundin would probably cut the upper end of the forecast range but that Lundin's overall range was not out of line with the NPD's modelling.

Lundin said it was not lowering the bottom of its estimated range for the Avaldsnes section of the find, which it estimates at 800 million barrels.

Statoil, which operates Aldous Major South, said it agreed with Lundin that Avaldsnes contained less oil and gas than expected but it was not lowering its own estimates for the section of the find it operates.

NORWAY GAS OUTPUT SEEN UP, OIL DOWN

Despite the discovery of Aldous/Avaldsnes and other major discoveries over the past year, Norway's oil production will continue to decline, while gas production will continue to rise, the NPD said as it unveiled its production forecasts until 2016.

Norway will produce 1.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) in 2012, compared with 1.7 million bpd in 2011, falling further to 1.5 million in 2016, due to depleting reserves in mature fields, the agency estimated.

The country is expected to produce 106.7 billion cubic metres of gas in 2012, compared with 101.3 billion sold last year, rising to 112.1 billion in 2016, as the share of gas in Norway's remaining reserves rises to 50 percent in 2016 from 46 percent in 2011.

The NPD said it would probably raise its forecasts for total recoverable reserves off Norway, expected in the second half of 2012, because of the discovery of Aldous/Avaldsnes.

The NPD also expected that the Norwegian part of an Arctic offshore area between Russia and Norway, which could contain rich oil and gas resources, could be opened to oil exploration in 2013, following the settlement of a four-decade-long border dispute in 2010.

Norwegian authorities want Aldous/Avaldsnes to be jointly developed by operators Statoil and Lundin and expected a development plan for the field in late 2013 at the latest. The firms have not said when a development plan could be presented. ($1 = 6.0737 Norwegian kroner) (Writing by Gwladys Fouche in Oslo; Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen in Stavanger, Victoria Klesty, Walter Gibbs and Ole Petter Skonnord in Oslo, Christopher Jungstedt and Love Liman in Stockholm)