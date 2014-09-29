LONDON, Sept 29 Britain's Buzzard oil field in the North Sea is back online and will continue to ramp up production over coming days, a spokeswoman for its operator Nexen, whose parent is China's CNOOC, said on Monday.

"Following a minor system fault on Friday 26 September we can confirm that exports from Buzzard are now back online," she said in an emailed statement.

Traders had earlier reported hearing that the field went down on Friday as it struggled to return from seasonal maintenance.

Buzzard is the single biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream, which helps to underpin the price of dated Brent. It normally pumps at about 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), but has had a stop-start return from August maintenance with repeated shutdowns. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by David Holmes)